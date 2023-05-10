DA Fani Willis withdraws push to disqualify attorney for Trump electors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis withdrew an earlier effort to disqualify an attorney for several alternate GOP electors who had pledged themselves for Donald Trump in 2020′s general presidential election.

Willis’ original motion to disqualify attorney Kimberly Burroughs Debrow from the case was filed last month. On Wednesday, Willis withdrew her request, citing the original motion as “moot.”

The motion said Debrow told prosecutors back on Aug. 5, 2002, that none of her clients were interested in immunity; Holly Pierson was also Debrow’s co-counsel at that time. The motion said the attorneys reported back “about potential offers of immunity from prosecution and that none of their clients were interested.”

But the week before, the motion said some of those electors told Fulton prosecutors “that no potential offer of immunity was ever brought to them in 2022, which is in direct conflict with Ms. Debrow’s co-counsel Ms. Pierson’s representation to this court in August 2022.”

Debrow and Pierson represented 11 people who were named in Willis’ original motion, including current Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, “each of whom had signed their names to the false certificate of vote purporting to be the duly elected and qualified presidential electors for the state of Georgia at the meeting on Dec. 14, 2020,” the motion said.

Willis has notified local law enforcement officials she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1. sent a letter late Monday afternoon to Fulton County law enforcement officials regarding an investigation into former president Donald Trump.

Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Willis continues alleging Trump attempted to interfere in Georgia’s election, a contest that saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

