Charges vanish for ex-cops accused of beating suspect

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A grand jury has decided not to indict three former Richmond County deputies accused in an assault on the man charged with shooting one of their fellow deputies in the face.

Quincy Cannon, Andrew Acosta and Robert Wilson were all arrested late last year after suspect Vernon Cratic Jr. was accused of shooting Deputy Michael Cole in the face.

Cratic told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that three deputies beat him while he was handcuffed.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave at first, but sources tell the I-TEAM they were later given two choices – they could resign or be fired.

But on Wednesday, both District Attorney Jared Williams and the Richmond County Clerk’s Office told the I-TEAM the grand jury issued a “no bill,” meaning there will be no trial.

The former deputies are no longer facing any charges.

Meanwhile, Cratic is facing five counts of aggravated assault.

The I-TEAM has learned Cole is back at work.

From left: Michael Cole and Vernon Cratic Jr
From left: Michael Cole and Vernon Cratic Jr(Contributed)

Cratic was at a home in the 2200 block of Bungalow Road where deputies responded to a reported disturbance, and is accused of shooting Cole in the face.

Cole was hospitalized for several days and will need reconstructive surgery.

The shooting happened after deputies arrived at the home at 1:41 a.m. Nov. 10 and learned Cratic was inside with a gun.

Two deputies, including Cole, entered the home to speak with Cratic, but he began firing, the GBI reported.

Additional units responded and secured the home until the Richmond County SWAT team arrived.

Deputies began negotiations with Cratic to get him to surrender peacefully.

While negotiations were taking place, Cratic continued to shoot at law enforcement officers on the scene, according to GBI.

Around 4 a.m. Nov. 10, Cratic surrendered.

