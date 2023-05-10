Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Wednesday that Maurice Sturgis, 24, of Augusta, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

“In March of 2022, Mr. Sturgis initiated a claim for a pet examination in the amount of $52.00 dollars, which was paid for by his insurance company,” King said. “Mr. Sturgis later submitted two additional claims using the exact same invoice as the initial claim. On the third attempt, he wrote the number 3 in front of the previous dollar figure in an attempt to procure $352.00.”

Warrants were taken out against Sturgis in Richmond County on May 1.

He has since been detained by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges, according to King.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.