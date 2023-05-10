Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Aiken man accused of producing, distributing child pornography

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to authorities

Jonathan Blake Pinkston, 34, was arrested Tuesday after local authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

MORE | Foot-licking suspect out on bond on molestation counts

Investigators allege Pinkston produced, possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Pinkston is charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment; one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment; and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Aiken coroner identifies 60-year-old found dead in warehouse
Palm Beach Island
‘Nothing felt right’ at pond where teen drowned, family says
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff under investigation by GBI after allegations
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
1 dead in Aiken abandoned building, found by friend

Latest News

‘I don’t feel safe’: Alleged victim’s mother says after teacher’s aide released
‘I don’t feel safe’: Alleged victim’s mother says after teacher’s aide released
Housing for Georgia’s largest military population is around the corner
Housing for Georgia’s largest military population is around the corner
custom gifts
What the Tech: Custom gifts to give mom on Mother’s Day
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive