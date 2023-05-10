Aiken man accused of producing, distributing child pornography

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to authorities

Jonathan Blake Pinkston, 34, was arrested Tuesday after local authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators allege Pinkston produced, possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Pinkston is charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment; one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment; and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

