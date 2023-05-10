Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County administrator retiring from position

Clay Killian
Clay Killian(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After more than two decades in the job, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian is retiring from the position.

He said in a letter Tuesday to the Aiken County Council that it’s been the “highest honor” of his nearly 40-year career in local government to serve as in the job.

MORE | Aiken pays tribute to the trains that put it on the map

“Aiken County is one of the premier counties in our state and it has been an absolute privilege to have led this organization for over two decades,” he said. “All the accomplishments and milestones that have been reached during my time here can be attributed to the great people that work here serving the citizens of this community. From senior staff, department heads and employees, Aiken County is blessed to have the greatest team with which I have ever worked.”

He said it’s bittersweet to announce that he will be retiring from the county effective July 20.

“I have been blessed beyond measure to have been able to serve four communities in our State,” he said. “Thankfully, my next venture will allow me to continue that service, albeit in a slightly different way.”

As the Aiken County Council selects a new administrator, he said he’ll do everything he can to assist with that transition.

