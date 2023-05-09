Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Usefulness of ‘No Mow May’ to pollinators up for debate

University of Minnesota research finds “No Mow May” inefficient
By Cara Kopp and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Wis. (KBJR/Gray News) - The snow is gone, and your yard might be calling your name, or maybe not if you’re like Superior city councilor Ruth Ludwig.

“We passed a resolution last March to begin the “No Mow May” initiative,” said Ludwig. “A year later, here we are continuing it.”

Ludwig, like many others across the nation, is attempting to create a more suitable habitat for pollinators by letting her grass grow for the month.

“When we plant plants, we are more conscious about the native plants and how that effects the native pollinators,” said Ludwig.

The popularity of “No Mow May” took off in 2020 when a university of Wisconsin study backed up the trend with data.

But the journal that published the paper has since retracted that study.

“I think on a scale of one to 10, on how much ‘No Mow May’ is actually helping pollinators, I am going to punt and just say we don’t know,” said Jon Trappe, an extension turf educator with the University of Minnesota.

In the month of May, cool season grasses, which is the average grass many Wisconsin yards have, grow excessively.

Come June, cutting your grass can actually stress your yard more.

“From a turf health standpoint, you’re effectively removing a large portion of that plant’s growth,” said Trappe.

However, researchers say reducing how often you mow and increasing the height of your grass brings positive environmental impacts, as well as adding bee lawn plants to your yard.

“White clover, selfheal and thyme are all great plants that can tolerate that mowing,” said Trappe.

It’s those small actions that can make all the difference.

“We think about what we are doing before we cut the lawn, or cut down a tree, and how it’s effecting the environment as a whole,” said Ludwig.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
1 dead in Aiken abandoned building, found by friend
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash
Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana won't change, such as the required background...
15 local suspects plead guilty to federal gun crimes
Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting