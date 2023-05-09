Submit Photos/Videos
Thunderbirds to fly at Augusta Air Show this weekend

Earlier today, we got catch members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team before the 2023 Augusta Air Show.
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier today, we got catch members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team before the 2023 Augusta Air Show.

We spoke with one of the pilots who says this is more than just a show for the masses.

Major Daniel Katz, lead solo, says, “It’s a big blessing to be part of this team. We show the pride and professionalism of the airforce and military as part of the Thunderbirds. But it’s amazing to show up and showcase to those who may not be able to serve or want to serve in the future.”

The 2023 Augusta Air Show is set for May 13 and 14 at Augusta Regional Airport.

