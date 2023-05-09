Teacher of the Year to fly with Thunderbirds ahead of air show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leading up to the 2023 Augusta Air Show, the Richmond County School System’s Teacher of the Year will get to fly with the Thunderbirds as part of their “Hometown Hero” program.

We spoke with one of the pilots who says this is more than just a show for the masses.

Maj. Daniel Katz, lead solo, says: “It’s a big blessing to be part of this team. We show the pride and professionalism of the Air Force and military as part of the Thunderbirds. But it’s amazing to show up and showcase to those who may not be able to serve or want to serve in the future.”

C.T. Walker Magnet School’s Shikara Willis (Contributed)

On Friday at 11:30 a.m., C.T. Walker Magnet School’s Shikara Willis will get to experience the ride of her life in the backseat of an F-16 with Thunderbird #8 Capt. Jeffrey “Simmer” Downie as her pilot.

On her 45-minute flight, Willis will experience the thrill of hitting up to seven G’s, along with the accompanying twists, spins and turns of the best roller coaster ride imaginable.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be given this opportunity,” said Willis.

Willis has been an educator for 19 years and currently is a fifth-grade English language arts teacher.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the featured performer when the Augusta Air Show soars over the airport Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the Thunderbirds, there will be a display of demonstrations including the F-16 Viper Demo Team, SOCOM Para-Commandos, Red Bull Helicopter, Red Bull Air Force, P-51 Mustang, as well as aerobatic pilots Buck Roetman and Kevin Coleman.

For more show information, visit https://augustaairshow.com.

