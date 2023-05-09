Regional task force meets to address the deadly opioid epidemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fentanyl is one of the drugs fueling the deadly opioid epidemic, and it has not spared local families.

In 2022, our I-TEAM looked into the rise in overdose deaths. From 2019 to 2022, Georgia saw a 34 percent increase. South Carolina jumped 53 percent, according to the latest data from the CDC.

We spoke with the state opioid task force on how they plan to fight these growing numbers.

In 2022, Richmond County saw 84 deaths which the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, RCSO, says is too many.

“Well, 84 deaths is way too many. We want to reduce some. We want to get them down to zero,” said Patrick Clayton, RCSO.

This is why a regional task force is looking to decrease numbers.

“I think everybody’s enthusiastic. Like today, I was actually heartened that we, according to the Department of Health, we’ve seen about a six percent decrease in opioid deaths and overdoses. So that’s, that’s a good thing,” he said.

Department of Public Health couldn’t say why overdose numbers are down, but everyone agrees it’s a step in the right direction. There are talks locally to create legislation to go after the dealers dispersing opioids or fentanyl, and nationally, Clayton says implementing follow-ups for those who overdose to keep them on the right track.

“The people that die from an overdose, they’ve had 5, 10 or 15 overdoses before. You got to get in there and get in there early and try to intervene and keep them killing themselves,” said Clayton.

Richmond County has a few agencies doing follow-ups saying they can do better, but Timothy Stevens, who has been sober for 10 years, has done follow-ups in other areas and says he’s seen positive results.

“I was in recovery, and I was here to support them and, and just give them an opportunity to tell me what’s going on and how I can be helpful,” he said.

Clayton says he’ll work with those in the meeting to build on what was discussed and continue the conversation before the next meeting in two to three months.

