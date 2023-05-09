Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Police: 2-year-old Texas girl killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. (KENS via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Police in Texas believe they have a lead on a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia dead in a home on the city’s north side.

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby, who happened to be standing in front of the door, was struck down.”

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. McManus said it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children, but that information could change.

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. McManus said that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended targets.

McManus said police have information on a potential suspect and are working to track down that individual, who has not been identified.

Police shared a photo of a black Chevy truck they believe was involved in the shooting. They say it appears to have chrome rims and a temporary license plate.

McManus said Child Protective Services was notified about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 die in Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down

Latest News

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting.
'A pathetic act': Police chief speaks after toddler killed in drive-by shooting
AU Men’s Golf prepares for NCAA Regional in Auburn
AU Men’s Golf prepares for NCAA Regional in Auburn
AU Men’s Golf prepares for NCAA Regional in Auburn
AU Men’s Golf prepares for NCAA Regional in Auburn
Family helped search for the 15-year-old who drowned
Family helped search for the 15-year-old who drowned