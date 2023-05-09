Phinizy Nature Center celebrates its 100,000th student

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phinizy Swamp Nature Park and Education Center celebrated having more than 100,000 students visiting their educational programs on Tuesday.

Schools from all across the CSRA go to get hands-on science and environmental activities.

It helps students learn about the environment by seeing it up close instead of just talking about it in class.

Camilla Sherman, the assistant education director, said they are hopeful the lessons will help them realize the importance of natural resources and inspire them to help protect the environment.

“The fact that we have been able to reach over 100,000 students is kind of crazy when you think about it because you think about all of these different kids that are hopefully going to take something away from their time with us and be able to help spread the word that we should be protecting the environment,” said Sherman.

They offer field trips for pre-K through undergrad students and host summer camp, toddler, and homeschool programs.

The park is free and open for the public to visit every day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

