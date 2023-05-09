Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian has died after a crash that occurred on Saturday in Orangeburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Whittaker Parkway at Five Chop Road, which is half a mile south from Orangeburg.

A 2006 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Whittaker Parkway when it travelled off the side of the road to the right. The RAV4 struck a pedestrian, who was also travelling north on Whittaker Parkway, then left the scene of the crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died on scene from sustained injuries.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was later identified as Isaiah Singleton, 34.

Singleton was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to troopers.

There is no information on the identification of the victim yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

