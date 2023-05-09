Orangeburg County man charged after being accused of pretending to be a FEMA supervisor

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man is facing charges after being accused of pretending to be a representative of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Orangeburg deputies said a woman complained she met Jasper Goodwin of Harleyville nearly a dozen times after he claimed to be a supervisor for FEMA disaster relief.

An incident report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on March 27 said Goodwin used different last names in the meetings.

She told deputies Goodwin told her and other victims he had FEMA job opening for them, but the dates and times kept changing and they never deployed. He also asked them to collect more than 600 resumes for him, the incident report stated.

According to OCSO, the woman said no one was paid for their services. The incident report included the amount of money she claimed they gave Goodwin for federal grants to be around $24,000.

OCSO stated the woman said Goodwin was disrespectful and had sexually inappropriate conversations with her, along with claiming to be the pastor of nine churches.

Goodwin was arrested May 4 and is charged with obtaining signatures and property under false pretenses.

