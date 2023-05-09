Name released for 60-year-old found dead in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in an abandoned warehouse.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Alvin Patrick Jr.

The discovery was made on Monday around 1 p.m. in the building in the 100 block of Williamsburg Street near Richland Avenue in Aiken, according to Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

The victim was found by a friend who flagged down a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was traveling on Richland Avenue.

The trooper then notified authorities with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Foul play is not suspected in Patrick’s death, but an autopsy will be conducted in Newberry.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken Department of Public are continuing with the investigation.

