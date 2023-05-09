Local Chinese organization to be honored with historical marker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone.

The Augusta Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association is receiving a historical marker from the State of Georgia Historical Society for being the oldest Chinese organization in the state.

To celebrate, they’re hosting a dedication service with speakers and traditional lion dancers.

Leaders say they are hosting the event to highlight and teach the community about their culture and traditions.

“I’m a descendant of one of those early Chinese families. For me, it’s important we continue to honor those early families and to teach our children and the community,” said Gary Tom, president of the organization.

The public is invited to attend the celebration on May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their building on Walker Street.

They also have a website and Facebook page you can visit for more information on their events.

