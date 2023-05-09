Submit Photos/Videos
Invasive, aggressive mosquitoes posing problems in 2-state region

Asian Tiger Mosquito. (James Gathany/CDC)
Asian Tiger Mosquito. (James Gathany/CDC)
By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Experts are concerned about the “alarming spread” of an invasive and aggressive mosquito species found in Georgia and South Carolina.

Asian tiger mosquitoes are black with distinctive white stripes. They first entered the U.S. in the 1980s through shipments of used tires from northern Asia, according to the Center for Invasive Species Research.

These mosquitoes can transmit severe and debilitating diseases including dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika virus.

Range of Asian tiger mosquitoes in the U.S.
Range of Asian tiger mosquitoes in the U.S.(SCDHEC)

Pest control companies like PestDude.com say they are seeing a surge in calls about Asian tiger mosquitoes.

The species is highly adaptable and their range is expanding, raising concerns about future disease outbreaks. Asian tiger mosquitoes are most active during the day from early morning to late afternoon, unlike many other types of mosquitoes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urges residents to reduce mosquitoes around their homes by draining or eliminating spots that have standing water.

The region has more than 60 different species of mosquitoes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

