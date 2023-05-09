GCC’s new program may help reduce chemotherapy side effects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cancer Center Pharmacogenomics Program has launched its pharmacogenomics testing services for patients and oncologists.

Pharmacogenomics employs genetic sequence alterations in drug metabolism genes to predict toxicity.

These genetic tests are done to measure changes in genes that make proteins that metabolize common chemotherapy drugs. If a patient has a mutation in these genes, their metabolism will not handle the drug properly. This may cause the patient to become sick.

The program is co-led by Dr. Katherine Saunders-Wohlfrom in Oncology Pharmacy and Dr. John W Henson in the Hereditary Cancer Clinic.

“These tests can help people avoid severe toxicity from chemotherapy. We want to optimize treatment for patients who need a lower dose when they have any gene mutation,” Henson says.

The initial focus will be on patients with gastrointestinal cancers, in conjunction with Dr. Asha Nayak.

Henson says this is where the biggest impact will come right away, and other service lines including breast cancer will benefit as more testing is done.

“This is a valuable message to the community, the services will include testing support, report interpretation, document management, clinician consultation and patient and family consultation,” Henson says.

Henson also pointed out the help of Dr. Brandy D. Gunsolus in Clinical Laboratory Science was instrumental in developing the order process.

