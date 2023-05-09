Submit Photos/Videos
GBI investigates allegations regarding Burke County’s sheriff

Burke County Sheriff
Burke County Sheriff(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After multiple I-TEAM investigations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced it will be conducting a limited preliminary inquiry into allegations and concerns regarding Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the sheriff’s office.

We do not know the nature of this investigation or what it’s in reference to, other than it’s about concerns and allegations.

MORE | Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash

The ITEAM recently uncovered the sheriff is under fire for missing funds, $53,000, and a separate GBI investigation regarding training records.

Burke County says they presented a lot of evidence to the GBI, they took the evidence to the District Attorney Jared Williams.

According to the GBI, the investigation is active and ongoing.

