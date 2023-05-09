GBI investigates allegations regarding Burke County’s sheriff

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After multiple I-TEAM investigations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced it will be conducting a limited preliminary inquiry into allegations and concerns regarding Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the sheriff’s office.

We do not know the nature of this investigation or what it’s in reference to, other than it’s about concerns and allegations.

The ITEAM recently uncovered the sheriff is under fire for missing funds, $53,000, and a separate GBI investigation regarding training records.

Burke County says they presented a lot of evidence to the GBI, they took the evidence to the District Attorney Jared Williams.

According to the GBI, the investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.