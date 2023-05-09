Gas prices decline third week in a row in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to decrease for the third week in a row, over the past week, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia has decreased by seven cents over the past week, making the price per gallon, $3.24, AAA says.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.28 decreasing by eight cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 30 cents below the national average, AAA says.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.17 decreasing by eight cents from last week, according to AAA, where Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.24 which has decreased by four cents.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has decreased seven cents over the past week making the price $3.54 per gallon.

De Haan says, “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”

