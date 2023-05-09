Foot-licking suspect granted bond on molestation counts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The former teacher’s aide who’s accused of licking a boy’s feet remained in Richmond County jail Tuesday despite being granted bond on a separate grand jury arrest warrant alleging child molestation, according to jail records.

An indictment shows Caurey Rollins, 26, is accused of molesting several kids during his time as a teacher’s aide. He worked at Glenn Hills Elementary School before he resigned after the school learned of the January foot-licking incident at Urban Air Adventure Park.

The foot-licking case remains unresolved.

After the foot-licking case emerged, Rollins was named in a grand jury indictment that stated the Richmond County School System received information Feb. 1 about a male paraprofessional teacher possibly touching female students inappropriately. It lists four female victims.

Rollins was arrested Friday on the grand jury warrant, according to jail records, which show his bond was set at $38,700. That’s in spite of the fact that Rollins was not listed on a bond calendar.

The district hired Rollins on Aug. 11, 2022, as a general paraprofessional.

Some of his responsibilities included serving as an assistant to the teacher and assisting with the supervision of students while promoting activities to enhance the social, emotional, intellectual, and physical development of students.

Another responsibility was to maintain the same high level of ethical behavior and confidentiality of information about students as expected by the teacher.

We do not know the place where the incidents from the indictment happened. But on Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park, he’s accused of sucking, licking, and kissing a child’s foot, an incident that led to another molestation charge.

On Jan. 17 he was placed on administrative leave. Less than three weeks later, he sent an email to the school district stating he was resigning from his position due to the situation at hand and that it would be in his best interest to step down and seek different employment.

