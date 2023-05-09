Submit Photos/Videos
Family helped search for the 15-year-old who drowned

Family helps search for the 15-year-old who drowned
Family helps search for the 15-year-old who drowned(WRDW/WAGT)
By Nick Viland
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family, who wanted to remain anonymous, says this was their first time trying out Palm Beach Island in Swainsboro, 10 minutes in, the day took a turn.

Within minutes of arriving around 1:30 p.m., they started hearing that a girl was missing.

“So my brother-in-law decided, you know, he bought some goggles and started like looking in the water,” one family member says.

MORE | 1 dead, found by friend, in Aiken abandoned building

If you’ve never been, Palm Beach Island is a man-made beach. It’s $5 to get in, but it’s swimming at your own risk. There are no lifeguards.

“Nothing felt right about that place at all, it just felt so off,” he says.

When word spread about a 15-year-old missing, he says even with more than 100 people there, the urgency wasn’t there.

“Well, nobody was making a big deal out of it. A couple of people were like, Hey, a girl is missing will you look for her,” he says.

That’s when, his brother-in-law found her, submerged near the diving board.

MORE | South Carolina opens its arms to tourism industry

“They were pulling her up out of the water,” he says.

It was too late, the Emanuel County Coroner’s office says she was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. But Palm Beach Island stayed open for three hours after it all happened.

“They didn’t shut down or anything the whole time even after they found the girl. Everybody was still swimming and stuff. Like it was like nothing happened,” the family says.

The owner wanted to reward those for helping out.

“We were about to leave and the owner sent somebody over to us and gave my brother-in-law free passes to come back. I’ll probably never go back,” the family says.

Palm Beach Island does have its swim-at-your-own-risk policy. We attempted to call them and weren’t able to get ahold of them.

The sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation.

