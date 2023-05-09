Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated storms possible this evening into early tonight. Mostly dry through the rest of the week with seasonal temperatures.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A backdoor cold front heads toward the region this evening and will likely produce isolated showers and storms through early tonight. Some storms could briefly produce strong winds and large hail. The front will drop south through the region tonight and bring us more seasonal temperatures through the middle of the week. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-60s.

Mostly sunny and less humid Wednesday as northeast winds stay steady between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s.

Comfortable start early Thursday with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with warm highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected again with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will get hot again by this weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and mid-90s possible by Sunday. Rain chances look low for the weekend, so keep your outdoor plans. Keep it here for the latest updates during the week!

A few isolated storms are possible this evening. Looking dry the rest of the week after tonight.(WRDW)

