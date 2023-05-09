Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Citing continuing health problems, country music performer Morgan Wallen is rescheduling several shows.

Wallen in an Instagram post apologized to fans, saying he got “bad news” from the Vanderbilt Voice Center.

After 10 days of rest, he resumed singing but reinjured his vocal cords after three performances in Florida.

He said he’s had to postpone six weeks of shows for vocal rest “for the longevity of my career.” Those dates are in the process of being rescheduled.

Wallen also said he won’t be able to perform at the American Country Music events he had planned to.

Wallen’s earlier schedule changes due to his vocal issues devastated his fans.

An upset fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen over his canceled show last month in Oxford, Mississippi, but has since withdrawn it. Fans complained they spent thousands of dollars for a show that was nixed at the last minute.

Wallen also faced adversity back in 2021 after he was caught on tape uttering a racial slur, for which he apologized. The controversy briefly put his career in jeopardy, but he has since reached new heights of popularity.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
1 dead in Aiken abandoned building, found by friend
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash
Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana won't change, such as the required background...
15 local suspects plead guilty to federal gun crimes
Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents

Latest News

Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
U of Idaho awarding posthumous degrees to stabbing victims
A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a...
Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window
Shikara Willis
Teacher of the Year to fly with Thunderbirds ahead of air show