Bill could bring big changes to Bamberg County schools

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bill now on the South Carolina Senate floor could change how Bamberg County School District operates.

Under the bill, no elected officials would serve on the school board.

Instead, officials would be appointed by state Rep. Justin Bamberg and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Gov. Henry McMaster has already signed a bill to consolidate the Bamberg County school districts into one, beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

