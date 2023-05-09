Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders take a step forward on SPLOST 8 projects

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members moved ahead Tuesday with plans for funding several SPLOST 8 projects.

Meeting in committee form, commissioners approved bond funding for $26 million in SPLOST 8 projects.

That proposal will still need to be approved next week by the full Augusta Commission.

Among the plans are:

  • $11 million for the Richmond County Correctional Institution.
  • $6 million for Dyess Park.
  • $5 million for Fleming Park.
  • $4 million the Newman Tennis Center.

The money comes from selling 2021 financial bonds being sold in 2023.

