Augusta leaders take a step forward on SPLOST 8 projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members moved ahead Tuesday with plans for funding several SPLOST 8 projects.

Meeting in committee form, commissioners approved bond funding for $26 million in SPLOST 8 projects.

MORE FROM THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION:

That proposal will still need to be approved next week by the full Augusta Commission.

Among the plans are:

$11 million for the Richmond County Correctional Institution.

$6 million for Dyess Park.

$5 million for Fleming Park.

$4 million the Newman Tennis Center.

The money comes from selling 2021 financial bonds being sold in 2023.

The full commission will have to vote on the plan next week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.