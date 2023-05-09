Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta leaders show support for veteran housing proposal

By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members showed support Tuesday for Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s plan to turn a couple of its vacant buildings into affordable housing for homeless veterans.

Meeting in committee form, commissioners heard from leaders from the veterans hospital that “there are more veterans in Augusta than in any part of the state.”

So the hospital is pushing for better housing facilities for veterans struggling with homelessness.

The housing will come from the redevelopment of two historic structures, Buildings 19 and 20, on the VA’s uptown campus.

The interior of Building 19 will be turned into 42 affordable veteran housing units, including 25 studio apartments and 17 one-bedroom units.

Building 20 will be turned into 34 units including 22 studio apartments and 12 one-bedroom units.

All units will have a leasing preference to veterans who are homeless, near homeless, or disabled, who meet the income guidelines of the program.

The full commission will have to vote on the plan next week.

