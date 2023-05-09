Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Boathouse continues to make waves among leaders

They used $500,000 from the Parks and Recs SPLOST 7 fund for the emergency removal of the mold.
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Much remains in question about the future of the Augusta Boathouse.

Officials for weeks have pondered whether it needs to be demolished or repaired after a water pipe burst over the winter, leading to mold that’s only gotten worse.

Augusta Commission members met Tuesday in committee form, and there was some back-and-forth between city Parks and Recreation Director Maurice McDowell and Rowing Club members over the boathouse.

MORE | Congressman wants answers on problems at Bon Air Apartments

Club members say they haven’t been met with city leaders to discuss a temporary home for their boats. But the Parks and Recreation Department says the two sides have met two to three times to talk about finding a replacement building.

The city says it’s paying $4,000 a month for portable outhouses while the club pays a dollar a year for leasing.

The question now is how or whether to find storage for the Rowing Club.

The Augusta Central Services Department says demolition would cost $200,000 to $400,000, and building a new boathouse would cost an estimated $3 million.

But there’s no funding for it in SPLOST 8.

MORE | Teacher of the Year to fly with Thunderbirds ahead of air show

Last time the matter came up in March, leaders said it would be a five- to seven-year year process that could potentially pull money from SPLOST 9.

All of this because the commission said it would support the Rowing Club while it’s left without space.

Meanwhile, mold has continued to spread in the boathouse because city officials decided not to treat it back in March. So the mold is making the structure more unsafe for the club to use by the month.

Ahead of next week’s full Augusta Commission meeting, city leaders cold evaluate options to get a space for the Rowing Club – including a sharing agreement with the Savannah Riverkeeper.

