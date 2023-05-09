AU Men’s Golf prepares for NCAA Regional in Auburn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There have been a lot of firsts for the Augusta University Men’s Golf team this year. Between their young roster, their new head coach, and winning the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time.

In addition to winning the conference title, and advancing to the NCAA Tournament, freshman and South Africa native Stefan Jacobs earned Conference Freshman of the Year honors, in his first semester in Augusta. While Head Coach Steven Paine, won Conference Coach of the Year, in his first season leading the Jaguars.

Augusta University might not be as big as Auburn, Vanderbilt, or most of the other schools their bracket, but the Jaguars say they are ready to make Augusta proud in a big way.

Junior Hampus Wijkstrom says, “I’m looking forward to going, to go and surprise some people. I think we’ve always been the underdogs, a small school, and no one’s really counts on us, but we can do some damage and I’m looking forward to surprising some people and see the shock on their faces, I guess. That’s going to be fun.”

Head Coach Steven Paine says, “Being in a program with a rich history, we knew that was important, so we set our eyes on that with a young group of guys. We have four guys in the starting lineup that are sophomores or less, three freshman and a sophomore. So, to be able to go out to Texas and to win the Southland Conference, and to get the job done with such a young group of guys was such an awesome feeling and preparing now for regionals is great.”

The Jags are travelling to Auburn on Saturday. Augusta is the 12th seed out of the 13 teams competing, in the Auburn regional next week.

Only the top five teams will advance. The regional begins May 15.

