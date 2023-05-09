Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken dissolves commission that came up with Project Pascalis

By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council abolished the panel that came up with Project Pascalis, a controversial downtown redevelopment plan that was ultimately scrapped.

The council voted Monday to dissolve the Aiken Municipal Development Commission.

Project Pascalis was dropped after a wave of backlash from community members who cited ethical concerns, mistrust in the process, a lack of transparency and ultimately a lawsuit.

At a council meeting in October, several members of the public spoke up, calling to disband the commission, saying there was a lack of transparency in the process.

Much of Pascalis seemed to emerge from the commission fully formed before many community members were aware of any redevelopment plans at all. Although there was a call for public input after the basic ideas were revealed, the die had been cast.

