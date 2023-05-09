Submit Photos/Videos
17-year-old arrested after weekend shooting in Louisville

Jyrelle Tarver
By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Louisville that sent one person to a hospital, deputies said Tuesday.

Jyrelle Tarver, 17, of Wadley, was arrested Monday and charged with the shooting of a 23-year-old man on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tarver is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and possession of a firearm by someone under 18.

Tarver was being held Tuesday in Jefferson County jail with no bond at this time.

The shooting was reported Saturday evening in the 500 block of Old U.S. 1 in Louisville.

The victim was in serious condition but stable on Monday.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time and the case is still being investigated.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

