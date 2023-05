GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is injured after a shooting that occurred on the 5000 block of Trickling Creek Drive.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

