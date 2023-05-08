Two Aiken shelters work to empty by offering discount event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local animal shelters are working to empty the shelter thanks to a partnership with the Bissell Foundation.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is reducing dog adoption fees ranging from free up to 25 dollars. Cat adoption fees are 10 dollars.

The two-week promotional event started last week.

The animal shelter says they had 13 dogs and seven cats adopted last week but they want to beat that number this week.

Leaders with “friends of the animal shelter” say they are already really full and reaching capacity with animals.

The goal is to find homes for current animals that are home-ready, and also make room for animals coming in over the summer months.

Kathy Cagle, the program coordinator for Friends of the Animal Shelter, says, “With people going on vacation, it’s our adoptions tend to slow down this time of year yet the intake is higher. So we’re desperate for you guys to come out and show the public that we have fabulous pets, and we have to save their lives.”

The SPCA Albrecht Center is also part of the event, and they’re reducing or waiving pet adoption fees.

Last week the center had 10 cat adoptions and four dog adoptions.

They are still full and reaching capacity.

Seth Quick, the adoption coordinator at the Albrecht Center, says, “We want them to have quality lives. It’s a nice facility, but it’s not a home. The longer they’re here in the morning their anxiety might go up. So it’s just the quicker we can get them out here into a good home. The faster they can settle down and get back to being a good dog.”

The Aiken County Animal Shelter will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Albrecht Center is expanding its hours until 6 p.m. for people interested in adopting a pet.

The event runs through Monday at both animal shelters.

