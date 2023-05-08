Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina opens its arms to tourism industry

South Carolina tourism
South Carolina tourism(Gray)
By Mary Green
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is home to a nearly $30 billion tourism industry.

And state leaders expect 2023 could be another record year for travel in the Palmetto State.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared this “Travel and Tourism Week in South Carolina” in a celebration at the Governor’s Mansion.

The state Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism says the industry supports one in 10 jobs in South Carolina.

And nearly $2 billion came into local economies last year through state and local taxes.

Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Director Duane Parrish says what sets South Carolina apart are the variety and accessibility of everything it has to offer.

“We’re a small triangle, but we’ve got the beaches to the mountains, mountains to the coast, all in one state. In the summertime, you can play golf in the mountains at 3500 feet in elevation in the morning, and that afternoon, play at the Ocean Course at Kiawah in the same day,” Parrish said.

Parrish says the coast continues to be South Carolina’s most popular spot with tourists.

But he says places like Columbia and Greenville – and even some lesser-known parts of the state – are welcoming more visitors now, too.

