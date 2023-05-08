Submit Photos/Videos
New details expected in fraud lawsuit regarding Murdaugh housekeeper’s death

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New developments are expected to be learned Monday in the lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh and Nautilus Insurance Company.

In the fraud lawsuit, Nautilus is looking to recover that money from the settlement. A news conference is happening Monday at 9 a.m. over Zoom to discuss the latest in this case.

Meanwhile, Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted by a Colleton County jury on March 2 of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul, are asking a judge to allow them to access more of his funds to help fund an appeal of those convictions.

Also, the Parker’s Corporation, which owns convenience stores, is seeking to have the company dismissed from the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach, arguing that it has no liability.

Murdaugh got settlement money from her death and her family never did.

