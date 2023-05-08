Man accused of elderly abuse in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with an elderly abuse case in Girard, according to authorities.

On Thursday, deputies spoke with a 72-year-old victim who stated she was assaulted after an argument between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The victim told deputies the incident happened at her residence on the 9000 block of Highway 23 South and began with the subject asking her to help him with something and she told him no, deputies say.

The subject told her he was going to show her what he could do, she stood up to talk to him but the subject punched her in the face with his fist, deputies say. The subject continued to attack her by wrapping his hands around her throat and began striking her repeatedly on both sides of her chest.

The victim thought about calling the police, but the subject took her phone and told her she would not be able to call the police.

According to authorities, the victim stated throughout the rest of the night he would occasionally come to where she was and hit her on the head and legs with a large pillow causing her to stay awake most of the evening.

The victim told officials that the subject, Chadwick Washington, 43, has a drug problem and mental health issues, officials say. The victim stated she was afraid of Washington so she waited until he left on Thursday afternoon to grab a bag of clothes and leave.

The victim stated she then drove to her son’s house, and after talking to him is when she decided to make a report, according to authorities.

The victim told officials that this has been an ongoing problem when he is high on drugs, deputies say.

According to authorities, Washington was arrested on Friday and charged with exploitation of the elderly, simple battery, and obstruction of 911 call.

