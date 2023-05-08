Submit Photos/Videos
Man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend in Grovetown

Johnathan Mathis
Johnathan Mathis(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance finding a suspect in a domestic violence incident.

Johnathan Mathis, 38, has warrants on file alleging battery, family violence and cruelty to children.

Authorities released a photo of him and said he’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He’s believed to be driving a 1999 Black Dodge Durango with Georgia license plate SBY9158.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call 911 or Grovetown police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday when police said he beat an ex-girlfriend while her children were present. It happened during a dispute while he was moving his property out of her home, police said.

