Kids won’t go hungry over the summer, local YMCA vows

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will provide meals to children all summer long.

It comes as other social service organizations in the CSRA are seeing a growing problem with hunger.

The meals are offered through the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Bright From the Start in Georgia and the South Carolina Department of Education.

The Y strives to fill the hunger gap when school is out of session. Thousands of meals will be provided daily to children at YMCA locations and partner sites across Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Jefferson and Richmond counties in Georgia and Aiken and Barnwell counties in South Carolina.

View all locations and mealtimes at https://thefamilyy.org/food-program .

“It’s heartbreaking how many children don’t have access to nutritious food when school is out for the summer,” said Catie McCauley, chief operating officer at the Y. “That’s why our Summer Food Program is critical in ensuring no child goes hungry.”

Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. YMCA membership is not required to receive meals.

HELP FIGHT HUNGER

Golden Harvest Food Bank is participating in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 13, when postal workers will be dropping off empty bags. You can fill them with food to donate, and the mail carriers will pick up and deliver the donations.

Aside from the summer program, the Cheryl’s Kitchen Food Program is part of the YMCA’s year-round effort to address child hunger. Since March 2020, the Y has provided more than 3 million meals and snacks to individuals in need.

Also, all area YMCA locations also serve as food pantries through Golden Harvest Food Bank, and shelf-stable groceries can be picked up on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Golden Harvest President and CEO Amy Breitman says hunger is becoming a bigger problem.

“There was sort of a plateau after the pandemic. But I think now, with the prices of things, we’re really seeing an increase across our 25 counties,” she said.

Data from Feeding America says one in eight people in the food bank’s service area are still food-insecure.

