Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

‘I pray they bring justice’: A murder trial that may never happen

A family waiting for justice in the murder of their sister- could be waiting even longer.
By Hallie Turner
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family waiting for justice in the murder of their sister- could be waiting even longer.

“My prayer is that they continue to look for evidence and bring justice to this case,” Junita Allen, the victim’s sister says.

We hear from the family of 82-year-old Elizabeth Thompson who was killed four years ago, with a murder trial on hold.

MORE | 15 local suspects plead guilty to federal gun crimes

The family of a murder victim has been waiting four years to get their day in court.

Today was supposed to be that day.

26-year-old Andrew Dawson is accused of killing Thompson in Richmond County during a robbery back in October 2019.

We found out that Dawson may not be tried for murder at all, because of a missing key witness.

It’s a murder case with a lot of unanswered questions, but the charges could get reduced if they can’t find that key witness, meaning Dawson could see freedom much sooner than Thompson’s family ever expected.

MORE | New details released about weekend shooting in Louisville

Allen says, “Every night you have to go to sleep, thinking about that. Will my sister ever get justice? I’m afraid she will not get it.”

There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence in this case, but the District Attorney’s Office says it’s not enough to convict. Without the gun, and the key witness, their hands are legally tied.

Leaving the state requesting to reduce Dawson’s charges.

“He admitted to being in the home. He admitted that he had the Xbox. He had a gun on him. But he says he did not kill her. Now, if they expect us to live with that, oh, God,” Allen says.

The state believes the witness they’re looking for may be in South Carolina, but has made it clear they don’t want to cooperate.

MORE | Man accused of elderly abuse in Burke County

Deshala Dixion, the DA’s Assistant, says, “She’s made it clear that she will never come to court in addition to that she does pick Dawson out of the lineup, but she refuses to sign her name stating again that she is not going to be cooperative in the investigation.”

But after filing three subpoenas, they’ve come up empty-handed.

“It makes me lose faith in our judicial system. If you think people are here to protect you, you get no protection,” Allen says.

District Attorney, Jared Williams says those with powers in Georgia do not hold the authority across the river, so the hunt continues.

Bessie Heath, Thompson’s other sister, says, “We hope that justice will prevail in this case. We have some beautiful memories of our sister, and we will cherish those forever.”

Judge Stone did take the plea agreement under advisement and is giving the state 30 days to find their key witness before they move forward.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 die in Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down
Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River

Latest News

Barnwell County to host third annual Sundial Festival
Barnwell County to host third annual Sundial Festival
‘I pray they bring justice’: A murder trial that may never happen
'I pray they bring justice': A murder trial that may never happen
What the Tech: Check your water intake with new app
What the Tech: Check your water intake with new app
What the Tech: An app to tell you how much water you need
What the Tech: An app to tell you how much water you need