‘I pray they bring justice’: A murder trial that may never happen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family waiting for justice in the murder of their sister- could be waiting even longer.

“My prayer is that they continue to look for evidence and bring justice to this case,” Junita Allen, the victim’s sister says.

We hear from the family of 82-year-old Elizabeth Thompson who was killed four years ago, with a murder trial on hold.

The family of a murder victim has been waiting four years to get their day in court.

Today was supposed to be that day.

26-year-old Andrew Dawson is accused of killing Thompson in Richmond County during a robbery back in October 2019.

We found out that Dawson may not be tried for murder at all, because of a missing key witness.

It’s a murder case with a lot of unanswered questions, but the charges could get reduced if they can’t find that key witness, meaning Dawson could see freedom much sooner than Thompson’s family ever expected.

Allen says, “Every night you have to go to sleep, thinking about that. Will my sister ever get justice? I’m afraid she will not get it.”

There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence in this case, but the District Attorney’s Office says it’s not enough to convict. Without the gun, and the key witness, their hands are legally tied.

Leaving the state requesting to reduce Dawson’s charges.

“He admitted to being in the home. He admitted that he had the Xbox. He had a gun on him. But he says he did not kill her. Now, if they expect us to live with that, oh, God,” Allen says.

The state believes the witness they’re looking for may be in South Carolina, but has made it clear they don’t want to cooperate.

Deshala Dixion, the DA’s Assistant, says, “She’s made it clear that she will never come to court in addition to that she does pick Dawson out of the lineup, but she refuses to sign her name stating again that she is not going to be cooperative in the investigation.”

But after filing three subpoenas, they’ve come up empty-handed.

“It makes me lose faith in our judicial system. If you think people are here to protect you, you get no protection,” Allen says.

District Attorney, Jared Williams says those with powers in Georgia do not hold the authority across the river, so the hunt continues.

Bessie Heath, Thompson’s other sister, says, “We hope that justice will prevail in this case. We have some beautiful memories of our sister, and we will cherish those forever.”

Judge Stone did take the plea agreement under advisement and is giving the state 30 days to find their key witness before they move forward.

