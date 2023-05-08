Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Democrats call for special session on ‘firearm-related public safety’

Four state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Brian Kemp for action following the latest spate of mass shootings.
The letter was signed by state Sen. Nabilah Islam Lawrenceville); and Reps. Pedro Marin (Duluth), Gregg Kennard (Lawrenceville), and Ruwa Romman (Duluth).
By Patrick Quinn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, a contingency of Georgia Democrats signed a letter urging Governor Brian Kemp to call a special legislative session on the issue of “firearm-related public safety.”

“This must stop,” wrote the four lawmakers. “We owe it to hard-working Georgia families who deserve to go to work or go to school without fear that they or one of their loved ones will not come home.”

The motivation behind the letter was apparent in their first two paragraphs.

In the first sentence of the letter, lawmakers pointed to the mass shooting in midtown Atlanta on May 3. One woman, Amy St. Pierre, died as a result of that shooting. Four others were injured in a shooting at a medical facility.

A day later, three people were killed in a mass shooting at a McDonald’s in Moultrie, Ga.

“These shootings are a clear demonstration of how Georgia’s firearm-related laws are insufficient to protect our citizens, and our constituents are demanding action,” the letter continued.

The Democrat lawmakers contend that calling a special session is within the authority of the governor, granted by the state constitution.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee called a special session less than a month after a school shooting at The Covenant School.

A date for that session has not been set yet.

Atlanta News First reached out to Kemp’s office for its reaction. A spokesperson did not immediately respond. Hours after last week’s shooting, Kemp issued this statement:

