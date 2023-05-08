Former McCormick County deputy charged with domestic violence

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former McCormick County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Agents with SLED charged James Patrick Florida III, 33, of Edgefield, on Friday with second-degree domestic violence, according to the agency.

According to an arrest warrant, Florida on July 22 of last year caused physical harm to someone, including bruises to the victim’s face and body. In addition, a cellphone was broken, according to the warrant.

Florida was a deputy at the time of the incident, according to SLED.

SLED’s assistance was requested by the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida was booked at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

