Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Former McCormick County deputy charged with domestic violence

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former McCormick County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Agents with SLED charged James Patrick Florida III, 33, of Edgefield, on Friday with second-degree domestic violence, according to the agency.

MORE | Man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend in Grovetown

According to an arrest warrant, Florida on July 22 of last year caused physical harm to someone, including bruises to the victim’s face and body. In addition, a cellphone was broken, according to the warrant.

Florida was a deputy at the time of the incident, according to SLED.

SLED’s assistance was requested by the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida was booked at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 die in Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down
Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River
Lamar Building, Augusta
A look inside Lamar Building construction in downtown Augusta

Latest News

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash
The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta serves meals to kids, including over the summer.
Kids won’t go hungry over the summer, local YMCA vows
South Carolina tourism
South Carolina opens its arms to tourism industry
The newly signed Georgia state budget sets up Augusta Tech for a new advanced manufacturing and...
Augusta Tech on track to become a destination school