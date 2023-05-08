DHEC launches new WIC pre-application online tool

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has launched a new online tool, making it easier for families to pre-apply for the South Carolina Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) special supplemental nutrition program.

The program allows families to create a secure account to upload and update the required prescreen documentation, including medical and health data, and income eligibility documentation prior to scheduling a WIC appointment a press release read.

DHEC officials say the portal was created to help streamline the application, enrollment, and recertification process for families and WIC staff. The portal also helps the application process run smoothly by keeping important information easy to access.

DHEC manages the state’s WIC program, which provides nutrition education and supplemental foods for pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children under five.

“WIC participation in South Carolina has grown from 83,209 in January 2022 to 90,863 in January 2023,” said DHEC’s Bureau of Community Nutrition Services Director Berry Kelly. “We hope the accessibility of this application helps increase those numbers, which would allow us to improve access to nutritious foods, breastfeeding support, and nutrition education for more South Carolina families.”

If applicants are approved for WIC, they receive an eWIC card, similar to a debit card that makes it easier for families to buy WIC foods at South Carolina WIC-authorized stores.

WIC participants are also eligible to participate in the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program to purchase South Carolina-grown fresh fruits and vegetables at approved local farmers’ markets and farm stands throughout the state.

According to a press release, about 48.4% of the WIC-eligible population in South Carolina are being served and is open to South Carolina families with a household income at or below 185% of the poverty level or who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Medicaid programs.

All caregivers are encouraged to access WIC, including moms, dads, grandparents caring for grandchildren, and foster parents. To pre-apply or learn more about WIC, visit scdhec.gov/wic.

