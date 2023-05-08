Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The month of May has gotten off to a very cool start with average temperatures running about 9 degrees below average so far this month, but that will change in a big way for the upcoming week, as the warmest weather of 2023 heads our way. As a result of the summer-like pattern, scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms will be possible today and Tuesday afternoon and evening, before a cool front passes through returning temperatures to near average Wednesday through Friday.

Today will be the warmest day since back on April 20 with highs reaching into the middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of late afternoon and evening showers or thundershowers and a southwesterly breeze at 7 to 12 mph.

The warmest day of the week and of 2023 so far will be Tuesday when highs could hit 90 degrees for the first time since back on 9/22/2022. There is a 30 percent chance of late afternoon and evening thundershowers; otherwise, it should be a great looking day for your outdoor plans.

A cold front passes through Tuesday night bringing drier and slightly cooler conditions Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with overnight lows a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 50s.

Mostly dry weather and a gradual warming trend are on tap next weekend with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s and morning lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates!

