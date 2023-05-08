Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The month of May has gotten off to a very cool start with average temperatures running about 9 degrees below average so far this month, but that will change in a big way for the upcoming week, as the warmest weather of 2023 heads our way. As a result of the summer-like pattern, scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening, before a cool front passes through returning temperatures to near average Wednesday through Friday.

Some locations in the CSRA may see a few showers overnight Sunday into very early Monday, as a weakening thunderstorm complex moves in from the northwest tonight, but Sunday afternoon looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the southwest today at 4 to 8 mph shifting decreasing to 2 to 5 mph tonight.

Monday will be the warmest day since back on April 20 with highs reaching into the middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of late afternoon and evening showers or thundershowers and a southwesterly breeze at 7 to 12 mph.

The warmest day of the week and of 2023 so far will be Tuesday when highs could hit 90 degrees for the first time since back on 9/22/2022. There is a 30 percent chance of late afternoon and evening thundershowers; otherwise, it should be a great looking day for your outdoor plans.

A cool front passes through Tuesday night bringing drier and slightly cooler conditions Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with overnight lows a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 50s.

Dry weather and a gradual warming trend are on tap next weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s and morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.