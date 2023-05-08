Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms will end this evening and the CSRA looks to stay dry overnight. Temperatures will be above average tonight and only drop to the mid-60s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the west tonight.

Looking dry early Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be hot and close to 90° for most of the CSRA. A backdoor cold front heads toward the region in the afternoon and will likely produce scattered showers and storms. Some storms could briefly produce strong winds and large hail. The front will drop south through the region Tuesday night and bring us more seasonal temperatures through the middle of the week.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with overnight lows a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 50s.

Temperatures will get hot again by this weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and mid-90s possible by Sunday. Rain chances look low for the weekend, so keep your outdoor plans. Keep it here for the latest updates during the week!

A backdoor cold front will move through the region tomorrow and bring the chance for showers and storms. (WRDW)

