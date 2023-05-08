Crash closes highway for a time in Washington County

HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident injured five people and closed a stretch of road for a time Monday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one of those injured was in extremely critical condition, according to the sheriff.

The crash happened just before midday on State Highway 15, according to authorities.

The crash involved a Georgia Department of Corrections vehicle, and two of the five injured were correctional officers and one was and inmate, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The wreck closed Highway 15 South from Montgomery Road to Highway 231 just west of Harrison and south of Tennille, according to authorities.

It had reopened by about 1:30 p.m.

