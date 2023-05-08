Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Crash closes highway for a time in Washington County

This traffic accident closed a stretch of Highway 15 for a time, according to the Washington...
This traffic accident closed a stretch of Highway 15 for a time, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident injured five people and closed a stretch of road for a time Monday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At least one of those injured was in extremely critical condition, according to the sheriff.

MORE | Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash

The crash happened just before midday on State Highway 15, according to authorities.

The crash involved a Georgia Department of Corrections vehicle, and two of the five injured were correctional officers and one was and inmate, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The wreck closed Highway 15 South from Montgomery Road to Highway 231 just west of Harrison and south of Tennille, according to authorities.

It had reopened by about 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 die in Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down
Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River

Latest News

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash
James Patrick Florida III
Former McCormick County deputy charged with domestic violence
The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta serves meals to kids, including over the summer.
Kids won’t go hungry over the summer, local YMCA vows
South Carolina tourism
South Carolina opens its arms to tourism industry