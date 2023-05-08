Clark’s hill classic brings big money to local anglers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clarks Hill classic is a smaller, regional bass fishing competition. It’s one of 75 events Columbia County has held in the past year bringing revenue into the area.

For two best friends, this year’s tournament turned into an experience they’ll never forget.

“Feels good. it’s been a long time coming. we spent a lot of time up here, so it’s finally paying off,” winner Dustin Williamson said.

It’s the winning feeling.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet, but it’s definitely, something i’ve, we’ve, me and dustin both been working hard and, you know, it finally pays off,” winner Hunter Temples said.

South Carolina anglers Dustin Williamson and Hunter temples have been fishing together since high school. After losing an eye in a fishing accident in 2019, Hunter says it’s been a journey climbing to the top.

“It’s been ups and downs. there’s always, you know, we’ve, we’ve won smaller tournaments and stuff, but, you know, this is the biggest thing we’ve ever won,” he said.

The Clarks Hill Classic has only been around for three years, but they’ve given out $30,000 in scholarships to high school anglers across the region and after this year’s tournament, the excitement continues to grow.

“It’s great. I enjoyed it with the youth all those years, and I just, I like to stay active and, uh, just something to give back and keeps me active,” tournament director DJ Hadden said.

Hunter and Dustin Walked away with $10,000 each and were some of the youngest anglers in this year’s competition.

