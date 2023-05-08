Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County sheriff’s deputy was injured Monday afternoon in a traffic accident in Columbia County.

The crash on westbound Interstate 20 involved a dump truck, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was in serious condition but stable at a local hospital and will be undergoing further testing.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of the officer involved and keep him and his family in your thoughts,” the agency said in a statement.

