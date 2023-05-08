Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County sheriff’s deputy was injured Monday afternoon in a traffic accident in Columbia County.

The crash on westbound Interstate 20 involved a dump truck, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was in serious condition but stable at a local hospital and will be undergoing further testing.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of the officer involved and keep him and his family in your thoughts,” the agency said in a statement.

