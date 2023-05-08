Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Brunswick community gathers to celebrate Ahmaud Arbery’s Birthday

Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery(CBS46)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brunswick Community is celebrating the life of a man taken too soon.

Ahmaud Arbery would have turned 29-years-old on Monday.

He was gunned down while on a jog more than three years ago.

The three men convicted of his murder sit behind bars for the rest of their lives.

Over the weekend, community and family members gathered to remember and celebrate Ahmaud.

His father says it’s important to celebrate the person he was.

“His life is going to be celebrated every day because he was that kind of kid. Because this is kind of life he wanted. Because he always wanted to bring people together. He was loved. Ahmaud is a child you can’t forget,” said Marcus Arbery Sr.

Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson was charged with meddling in the police investigation.

Attorneys for the men found guilty- Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William “Rody” Bryan filed appeals for their federal convictions back in March.

Ahmaud Arbery Celebration
Ahmaud Arbery Celebration(WTOC)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 die in Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down
Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River

Latest News

Elizabeth Thompson
‘I pray they bring justice’: A murder trial that may never happen
Barnwell County to host third annual Sundial Festival
Barnwell County to host third annual Sundial Festival
‘I pray they bring justice’: A murder trial that may never happen
'I pray they bring justice': A murder trial that may never happen
What the Tech: Check your water intake with new app
What the Tech: Check your water intake with new app
What the Tech: An app to tell you how much water you need
What the Tech: An app to tell you how much water you need