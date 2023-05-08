Barnwell County to host third annual Sundial Festival

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell has a working, vertical sundial, so special, it has its own festival.

We met with the founder of the Barnwell Sundial Festival, Ashley Culp, to learn more about the dial and its festival.

“Once the sun hits it properly, you will see shadows, and that will tell you exactly what time it is. This sundial was telling time decades before the United States established standard time,” Culp says.

Culp says they tried figuring out the time but had problems with the sundial’s natural enemy: clouds.

“Like what’s to do in this town, and I’m like we have a sundial you can go see,” Culp says.

Three years ago, Culp created a festival and named it after the sundial.

She wanted to give Barnwell a boost.

“I used to own a business on the circle here, and I wanted the business to come that, and I always thought to myself, how can I promote that business, how can I get people,” Culp says.

She figured a festival would bring people here and it’s helped local businesses.

“I have seen good things happening in Barnwell since we started it, it could be just a coincidence, not gonna lie to you, but I’ve seen a lot of good things happening since the sundial festival,” Culp says.

And now, they’re getting ready for another one. One with about 50 vendors, live entertainment, competitions, and more.

“This is exhausting haha! But its worth it,” Culp says.

The free festival happens Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the circle in Barnwell, to learn more head over to the festival website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.