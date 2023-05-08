Augusta Tech on track to become a destination school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The newly signed Georgia state budget sets up Augusta Tech for a new advanced manufacturing and engineering technology facility in Columbia County.

With the approval of $2.7 million in design funding in the budget that was signed last week, the college is now in line to get millions in construction funding in Fiscal Year 2025 and nearly $7 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The 81,000-square-foot facility will house the architectural, computer/electrical, mechanical, nuclear, machine tool, chemical technology, industrial automation, mechatronics/robotics, metrology, hydraulics/pneumatics, 3D printing and welding programs, among others.

It will also have space for economic development and research projects.

“Advanced manufacturing employs over 24,000 individuals within the region and this new facility will allow us to significantly increase our training capacity while assisting with recruitment of new companies,” Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl said.

The college said it looks forward to announcing the location of the facility as well as a major donor that will support this project in the upcoming months.

It’s the latest of many good things happening at Augusta Tech.

The college recently announced it’s taking over the Augusta Municipal Golf Course as part of its golf course management program, then about a month ago, the legendary Augusta National Golf Club said it’s joining the collaboration .

In November, the college got its third $1 million gift toward developing its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker neighborhood .

And in January, the college took over the remodeled University Summerville Hospital, which has become its new health sciences campus .

